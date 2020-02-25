The J League of Japan stated that it has postponed seven Levian Cup football matches that were scheduled for Wednesday because of the coronavirus epidemic and all domestic games through the first half of March.

The death toll due to the outbreak which has its epicentre in China has crossed over 2,600 whereas more than 80,000 have got infected. In, Japan, 850 cases have been registered, mostly from the cruise ship and recorded four deaths.

Japan is currently suffering due to the coronavirus epidemic

The J League said the decision to postpone Wednesday's matches was part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus. "The J League will make maximum efforts to prevent infection and prevent its spread," it said in a statement.

The spread of the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of many sports events in recent weeks, including Serie A soccer matches in Italy, and raised alarm bells for organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said it was too early to talk about cancelling the Olympics, which start on July 24, due to the coronavirus. Questions have arisen about whether the Olympics should be moved or cancelled, with one London mayoral candidate saying the British capital was ready to host the games if needed. The International Olympic Committee has said it had been advised by the World Health Organization that there is no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games.