The coronavirus has infected about 119,120 with more than 4,280 reported deaths and 65,765 recovered but the lack of treatment has forced many pharma and biotech companies to rush their research on antiviral drugs and vaccines to cure the infection.

Among them, two companies, Gilead Sciences and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are in the forefront developing possible treatment for coronavirus, according to a report published by Leerink Research.

Remdesivir trials

Gilead had earlier developed an antiviral drug 'Remdesivir' to treat Ebola virus. "There is only one drug right now that we think may have real efficacy and that's remdesivir," said WHO assistant director-general Bruce Aylward at a February press briefing in China.

Gilead announced the initiation of two Phase 3 clinical studies, while there are 4 phases of these trials in total. Using the drug remdesivir, China has started two clinical trials in infected patients in Hubei province and Gilead donated the drug and provided scientific inputs and the results are expected in April.

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has also started a phase 2 study to test remdesivir in adult patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Regeneron is another research body that is simultaneously developing preventive medicines and therapeutic antibodies for COVID-19 with an approach that was successfully used to develop an Ebola vaccine and drugs to treat other viruses, like MERS, Dengue and Zika.

Experts estimate that it would take about 18-24 months to completely develop a COVID-19 vaccine, while antiviral drugs could be nearer. Right now most of the investigational therapies of vaccines are only in the animal testing stage.

Here is a list of other such companies Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is working with Chinese firm Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology to develop 'INO-4800', a DNA vaccine for COVID-19 and expects to commence a Phase 1 trial in April which would lead to mass production of the vaccine by the end of 2020 according to the benzinga report.

Moderna Inc already shipped 'MRNA-1273', an mRNA vaccine targeting COVID-19, to the NIAID to be used in a Phase 1 study to start trials similar to Invio

Novavax, Inc. is assessing multiple nanoparticle vaccine candidates for animal models to find out more on human testing. However, clinical trials are expected by the end of May 2020.

Vir Biotechnology Inc, working with WuXi Biologics has identified antibodies that bind to the novel coronavirus and conducting research to find if these can be effective against the virus.

NanoViricides Inc intends to perform first testing of drug candidates on low-threat coronavirus strains for safe and effective cell culture studies

Vaxart Inc started work on a program in developing an oral COVID-19 vaccine.

GlaxoSmithKline plc collaborated with Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Chinese biotech Clover to aid COVID-19 vaccine research.

Johnson & Johnson along with Janssen would work with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on treatments for COVID-19 by leveraging its AdVac and PER.C6 technologies

Sanofi SA is also working with BARDA to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. It uses recombinant DNA platform to find exact genetic match to the virus to stimulate an immune response to protect against the virus..

Pfizer Inc.said it has identified some antiviral compounds that could treat COVID-19 infection. Clinical trials would begin only by the end of march if the results are favourable.

Stocks and shares

In the background of so many companies racing to find drugs and vaccines, the bets are high on them right now with their stocks reaching peaks. Any company that succeeds to find a drug or a vaccine for coronavirus stands the chance now.