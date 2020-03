The death toll of Spain due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 soared to 1,720 from the 1,326 the day before, as per the latest data from the ministry of health.

The one-day rise in the deaths of 394 was higher than that of the previous day's increase of 324. The European nation is grappling with Europe's second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in Spain

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the official data showed. Of those, 2,575 people have been cured of the virus, while 1,785 are hospitalised in intensive care units.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that the government would do whatever was needed to combat the pandemic and warned that "the worst is yet to come". The Spanish government wants to extend for another 15 days a 15-day state of emergency it imposed on March 14 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, multiple Spanish media outlets reported on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)