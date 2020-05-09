The health ministry of the Philippines confirmed on Saturday that the number of the coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths in the country have gone past 700 as the nation grapples to tackle the deadly novel virus.

Philippines grapples to fight the Coronavirus

The country recorded eight new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 704, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Infections increased by 147 to 10,610 while 108 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,842.

The virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 270,000 people globally and infecting over 3.9 million people worldwide. The USD is the worst affected country followed by Spain, Italy and the UK as the virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries.

