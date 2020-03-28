Netherlands reported 93 deaths due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 as the total death count went to 639 while another 1,159 cases of the deadly virus were confirmed, as per reports.

"If this line continues, it will be possible to conclude in a few days whether the (social distancing) measures taken are working," the Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Saturday in its daily update.

Netherlands coping with deadly virus

The country has confirmed a total of 9,762 cases of the virus, the RIVM said. The world is facing the brunt of the deadly virus which has claimed the lives of over 27,000 people and also infected over half a million human beings globally.

The deadly virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic and the epicentre is slowly shifting to the US from Europe as the North American country crossed the numbers of China which is the country from where the outbreak started.

(With agency inputs)