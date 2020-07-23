Australia reported its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months on Thursday as new infections continued to climb in its second-most populous state.

Victoria state said it had confirmed another 403 infections, while five people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours. The fatalities, including a man in his 50s, mark the country's biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths since late April.

"This demonstrates the growing toll this terrible virus is taking on our community," Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters in the state capital, Melbourne.

With authorities unable to bring new infections below triple digits, residents in Melbourne and most of the states are now required to wear masks outside of their homes. Nationally, Australia has recorded about 13,000 coronavirus cases with a death toll of 128.

Mountain to Climb

The rise in new infections came after Australia began relaxing strict containment measures imposed in mid-March. While the social distancing rules - which limited mobility of residents and shuttered businesses - slowed the spread of COVID-19, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it has taken a heavy toll on the economy.

The government reported its biggest budget deficit since World War Two on Thursday after committing to the fiscal stimulus of around A$289 billion, or 14.6% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The budget swung into a massive deficit of A$85.8 billion ($61.3 billion) in the year ended June 2020 compared with an earlier forecast for a surplus, Frydenberg said.

The shortfall will climb further next year, hitting A$184.5 billion in 2020-21.