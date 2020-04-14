The death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19in Switzerland reached 900, the public health agency of the country stated on Tuesday, as the numbers rose from 885 that was on Monday. The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from 25,580, it said.

Coronavirus crisis in Switzerland

The coronavirus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of over 110,000 people globally and infecting nearly two million people in over 170 countries. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the current epicentre of the virus is the US.

The virus probably originated from the city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province of China. After spreading around the world it has created havoc in European countries like Italy, Spain.

