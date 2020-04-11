The death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 831 in Switzerland, the country's health ministry stated on Saturday, rising from 805 that was on Friday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 24,900 from 24,308 on Friday, it said. The coronavirus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of over 100,000 people globally. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the deadly virus has spread to over 170 countries in the world till now.

Coronavirus crisis

The most affected continents Europe and the countries like Italy Spain, France and the UK are facing massive devastation and losses of lives due to the deadly virus outbreak. The virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)