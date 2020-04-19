The death toll due to coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 1,135 people in Switzerland, as stated by the public health agency of the country on Sunday, which rose from 1,111 from that on Saturday.

Coronavirus crisis

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,740, it said, up from 27,404. The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 160,000 people globally. The virus outbreak has infected over two million people worldwide.

The virus outbreak that probably started from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries around the world in recent times. The virus outbreak has affected the US the most followed by Spain and Italy.

