The coronavirus or COVID-19 death toll in Switzerland crossed the 800 mark to reach 805 rising from 756 on Thursday, as stated by the public health ministry on Friday.

Coronavirus outbreak

The number of positive tests also increased to 24,308, up from 23,574 on Thursday, it said. The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir in Europe which has been one of the most affected regions of the world. The deadly virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries worldwide.

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and it has claimed the lives of more than 90,000 people globally. The US is the most affected country followed by Italy, pain and China. The current epicentre of the deadly virus is the US.

(With agency inputs)