The death toll due to the novel coronavirus our COVID-19 in Switzerland has reached 1,059 people, the country's public health agency stated on Friday as the number of people dead rose from 1,017 on Thursday.

Switzerland Coronavirus crisis

The number of people showing positive tests for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus increased to 27,078 from 26,732, it said. The government plans gradual easing of restrictions to curb the epidemic's spread from April 27, starting with the opening of hairdressers and nail bars.

The deadly novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 130,000 people globally and infecting over two million people worldwide. The virus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

