The death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Spain marked its lowest increase since Monday as the health authorities reported 138 new fatalities due to the infections on Friday. The overall coronavirus death toll rose to 27,459 on Friday, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 230,183 cases from 229,540 on Thursday, the ministry said.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major upheaval around the world, claiming the lives of more than 300,000 people. The outbreak has been declared as a pandemic by the WHO. The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Russia and Spain.

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries worldwide. The major countries around the world are currently grappling to contain the spread of the virus as the cases are increasing regularly.

(With agency inputs)