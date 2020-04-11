The daily coronavirus death toll in Spain has fallen for the third day in a row on Saturday as 510 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the health ministry stated in a statement marking the smallest increase overnight since March 23.

Coronavirus crisis

Total fatalities from the virus rose to 16,353, from 15,843 on Friday, the ministry said, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 161,852 from 157,022.

The coronavirus outbreak has created major stir in the world infecting more than one and a half million people and claiming the lives of over 100,000 people globally. The deadly virus outbreak which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has been described as a pandemic by the WHO. The worst-affected countries are the US, Italy, Spain where the deadly virus has caused devastation.

(With agency inputs)