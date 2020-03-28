The death toll from the coronavirusd or COVID-19 outbreak in Sweitzerland has reached 235 rising from 197, as stated by the public health ministry on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases also increased to 13,213 from 12,161 on Friday, it said. The government is due to give an update later on Saturday on the epidemic situation.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 27,000 people worldwide and infecting over half a million people globally.

Virus outbreak

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and the epicentre of the outbreak might be shifting to US from Europe. The most affected countries include US, Italy, China, Spain and Germany. Currently, the virus is spreading like wildfire and has spread to more than 180 countries worldwide.

