Mexico's The health ministry of Mexico on Saturday confirmed 523 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total to 30,3676 and 6,914 new cases, taking the total to 252,165.

The government has previously said the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. Citing unpublished figures from the country's civil registry, broadcaster Milenio reported that as of June 19 almost twice as many people had died from the virus than reported by Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell.

COVID-19 in Mexico

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 530,000 people worldwide and infected over 11 million people globally in more than 170 countries.

Ther virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)