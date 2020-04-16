The death toll due to the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Iran has risen by 92 and reached 4,869, the health ministry spokesperson of the country, Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday. Iran's total number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 77,995, Jahanpur said.

Coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people globally and infecting over two million people. The deadly virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHPO and has spread to more than 170 countries. US is currently the epicentre of the outbreak and also the most affected country due to the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)