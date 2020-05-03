The death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in Iran rose by 47 in the last 24 hours to 6,203, the health ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur stated on the state TV on Sunday.

Coronavirus crisis in Iran

Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak, has a total of 97,424 cases of the coronavirus, he said. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 240,000 people worldwide ad infecting over 3.4 million people globally in over 170 countries.

The US is the worst-affected country in the world followed by Spain and Italy. The WHO has described the novel virus outbreak as pandemic as it is currently spreading like wildfire around the world.

(With agency inputs)