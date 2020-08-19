The death toll of Iran due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak crossed 20,000 on Wednesday with 153 deaths and in the last 24 hours, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the number of the total cases hit 350,279.

"The death toll has reached 20,125 ...With 2,444 new infections in the past 24 hours, the total number of cases has reached 350,279," said Sima Sadat Lari. Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 22.1 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 781,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease as the virus is spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)