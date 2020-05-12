Deaths due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Indonesia crossed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday as the Asian nation confirmed 16 new deaths and 484 fresh infection cases, as stated by the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

Indonesia has now reported 1,007 deaths and 14,749 cases. Across the country, Yurianto said there were also more than 32,000 suspected cases of the virus, while 119,728 people have been tested and 3,063 recovered.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 280,000 people worldwide and infecting over 4.1 million people worldwide. The deadly virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

(With agency inputs)