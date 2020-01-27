Death toll in China attributed to the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) reached over 80, on Monday, as the epicentre of a viral outbreak, China's Hubei province, announced 24 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in the Chinese capital to hold meeting with government and health officials. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang too travelled to the hard-hit Wuhan, which has reported the majority of fatalities and infections.

Latest cases reported

Coronavirus fatalities reached 80 on Monday, while total confirmed cases nationwide reached 2,744, AFP reported. Majority of the cases were reported in China's Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the viral outbreak, where the first case was reported on December 31.

Unprecedented travel restrictions have been imposed in a number of cities, covering more than 30 million citizens, in an attempt to curb the transmission of the virus. To cope with the situation, government has extended the Lunar New Year's holiday, till February 2. Cases have been reported in more than 10 countries, with the latest infections reported by Canada, Australia and France.

WHO chief rushes to Beijing

World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived in China, on Monday. He is scheduled to meet government and health officials in order to "understand the latest developments & strengthen our partnership with China".

Chinese premier arrives in Wuhan

Chinese Premier and the second most important man in China Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan on Monday. There, he interacted with the medical staff, who are working 24/7 to deal with the mounting cases. "I am here to cheer you up. Please protect yourselves while treating patients", he told the medics, according to China's state-run Global Times.

He also visited a local supermarket and had his temperature scanned upon entry.

While the Chinese Premier was giving a speech at the supermarket, a woman was busy buying groceries. "Nothing can stop me from buying veggies", the woman said, which was followed by laughter and applause.