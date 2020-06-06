The death toll in the United Kingdom reported from the coronavirus or COVID-19 cases has risen by 204 to 40,465 as of 1600 GMT on June, as per the government data published on Saturday.

Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom's death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over 6.7 million people globally and claimed the livers of more than 395,000 people worldwide.

Coronavirus Crisis

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are working on finding a cure for the virus as the nations had imposed lockdowns to tackle the spread of the deadly disease. Ther countries are slowly relaxing the restrictions to restarting the economy.

(With agency inputs)