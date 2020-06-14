The coronavirus or COVID-19 dfeath toll in the United Kingdom rose by 36 to 41,698 as of 1600 GMT on June 13, as per the government data that got released on Sunday with the country grappling to fight the crisis.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 430,000 people worldwide and over 7.7 million people globally in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 in UK

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists are currently working on finding a cure for the virus as the nations had previously imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the deadly novel virus. The major nations are currently relaxing the restrictions to restart their economic activities.

(With agency inputs)