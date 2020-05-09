The death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 fell to 179 on Saturday down from 229 on the previous day in the country, as confirmed by the health ministry.

Spain's tackling of COVID-19

Overall deaths rose to 26,478 from 26,299 on Friday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 223,578 from 222,857 the day before, the ministry said. The deadly virus has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 270,000 people worldwide and over 3.9 million people globally.

The US is the worst affected country in the world due to the virus followed by Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries. The WHOhas described the outbreak as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)