The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the global economy on the brink of recession, with industries bleeding and many already initiating layoffs. The most affected certainly are the aviation, travel and hospitality industry, which are already witnessing huge lay off and salary cuts that might continue over a period of time.

Amid this crisis there a handful of industries like the e-commerce and retail which are on a hiring spree. Walmart on Friday said that it plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to build pressure on the company. Amazon too has similar plans and so do other big e-commerce companies and retail giants.

Retail sector on hiring spree

An increasing number of people are staying at home, working from home and also shopping from home, following the coronavirus outbreak. This has seen a surge in online orders on ecommerce platforms. Also, most e-commerce companies across the world have been prioritizing on household staples and medical supplies.

Walmart said that plans to hire around 150,000 temporary workers by May as it struggles to cope with the surge in online demand following the coronavirus outbreak. "These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time," Walmart said in a press release. "We've reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time."

Jobs mostly temporary

The likes of Amazon and Target Corporation too are walking on similar lines. However, most of the jobs are temporary but might just prove to be extremely helpful during this moment of crisis, where every industry is bracing for layoffs.

Earlier this week, Amazon said that it will be hiring around 100,000 workers for its warehouses and delivery options in the US. The company also said that it will increase the pay of workers by $2 per hour through the end of April in the United States.

Target Corporation has 9000 jobs are currently listed nationally in the United States, while Kroger has more than 6,800 hundred jobs listed on the job site. Walmart also announced on Thursday that it will be paying around $550 million in bonuses to hourly employees, including special bonuses as reward for keeping shelves stocked as customers flock to stores on panic buying.