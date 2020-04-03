The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has become the third highest cause of death in the US in the line after heart disease and cancer, according to research by Dr Maria Danilychev from San Diego. Right now the US has the highest number of COVID-19 infections across the world, with New York being its epicentre.

A new graph was published by Dr Maria Danilychev, COVID-19 has outraced accidents, diabetes, flu, strokes, Alzheimer's, pneumonia, chronic lung disease and kidney disease. It resulted as the third in most likely disease-causing death in the US. She tweeted:

Danilychev's study

Danilychev used the data from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the daily average cause of death, later compared it with the Coronavirus Disease. Further she used statistics from Worldometers.info and extrapolated the number of deaths per day.

The graph's extrapolated numbers say that 1,049 people die in a single day from coronavirus in the US as compared to 1,641 caused by cancer and 1,774 by heart-related problems.

In the US, the confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed 200,000. The data by John Hopkins University says that 216,722 have been confirmed with coronavirus infection so far, with more than 5,130 deaths and more than 8,670 recoveries, as per last update.

The graph has visualization from March 1 to this day; it has a list of top 15 causes of death in the US. Dr Anthony Fauci, country's top expert who is in the US coronavirus task force said that he between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans would die of COVID-19, he believed.

The New York Times recently published an estimate, where coronavirus ended up in No 3 position, showing that 456,000 deaths could be caused by coronavirus per year assuming 30 percent infection rate and 0.5 percent fatality rate, making its place only below heart disease and cancer with 655,381 and 599,274 deaths per year respectively.