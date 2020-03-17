The popular video sharing platform TikTok often hit the headlines for its dangerous challenges that are mostly popular among the youngsters. The users often come up with death-defying stunts that somehow prompts others to imitate in order to become popular and gain more followers. Now, in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus outbreak, a disgusting video challenge, which of course should not be repeated, has surfaced online.

The latest bizarre stunt by a user named Ava Louise has been shared with the hashtag #coronaviruschallenge on TikTok. In this video, the 21-year-old is seen licking a toilet seat inside a flight.

"Please RT [retweet] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane," Ava captioned the 6-second clip. Though the original TikTok version seems to have been removed, it is found on her Twitter profile.

How netizens reacted!

The disgusting act by the aspiring influencer from New Jersey has gone viral with many criticising her for performing it when the whole world is worried about the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of 7,173 people globally. While the health experts have requested the public to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the virus infection, she has done exactly the opposite with this sickening act.

American columnist and TV personality Meghan McCain has also reacted to the viral video demanding the arrest of the social media personality. "Put her ass in jail!," she tweeted. Similarly, other netizens are also of the opinion that she should be jailed for encouraging people on getting virus infection, that too from a public space.

Though not many are following the paths of Ava, it looks like there are a few others who are performing this disgusting act.

Ava's response

Ava, who has twice appeared on the famous US TV show Dr. Phil, has now uploaded another video "explaining" why she licked the toilet seat and is heard slamming all the people including the media for criticised her. "I licked the f**king toilet seat and started the alleged Coronavirus challenge. Well, guess what, I don't regret it. I am not sorry. I will never apologise for what I have done. You are also f**king stupid," she is heard saying in the video.

She has also verbally attacked Meghan McCain and added: "This challenge isn't real. No one is doing it. I made it up knowing that hit mainstream media immediately, finally." It is now clear that she started this fake challenge just to get the attention of the netizens.

I hope you get it. Like really I hope you do.

When an airborne virus pandemic isn't enough for dumbass millennials, they'll add dysentery to the list. #CoronaVirusChallenge

