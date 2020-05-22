The website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been the one of major sources of information about the Coronavirus pandemic. It has been releasing information about the COVID-19 since the outbreak became pandemic and devastated the U.S.

Now the website says that the coronavirus "does not spread easily" through touching surfaces or objects. Yes, you heard it right, even though it may sound strange to you. It appears to be a recent change to its guidance on the spread of the deadly virus.

How Coronavirus spreads

Touching Coronavirus infected surfaces has long been a concern about the spread of the COVID-19, but it was noticed this week that the U.S. CDC's "How COVID-19 spreads" page appears to have changed the concept.

In the website, it was written that the coronavirus "is thought to spread mainly from person to person." It includes people who are in close contact through respiratory droplets which can be produced when a COVID-19 infected person coughs, talks, or sneezes. The virus, which has claimed already thousands of lives globally and infected over five million people, can be spread by people showing no symptoms.

The CDC website says, "Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggests that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious."

But now the federal agency states that while touching infected surfaces or objects is another way to catch the SARS-CoV-2, it's not the primary way it is spread. CDC further stated:

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus."

As of now the CDC has not yet released an official statement including the change. However, as per the agency, the transmission between animals and people, and the other way around, is not a way the Coronavirus easily spreads, but there are a few reports of possible cross-contamination.

But still, the federal agency continues to suggest that social distancing, washing of hands with soap quite often, and using disinfectant to clean surfaces are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.