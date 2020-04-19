The number of reported coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen to 82,329, the Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated on Saturday and overtook the neighbouring country Iran for registering the highest total of the virus cases in the Middle East.

Coronavirus in Turkey

The increase of 3,783 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours also put Turkey's confirmed tally near that of China from the where the virus originated in last year, as per all the reports.

Koca said 121 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,890. A total of 10,453 people have recovered from coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,520, the minister said. The Interior Ministry also said it was extending restrictions on travel between 31 cities for a further 15 days starting at midnight on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)