Russia confirmed 2,186 coronavirus or COVID-19 new cases on Sunday which is a the largest daily rise in the number of cases since the outbreak that brought the national tally of confirmed cases to 15,770.

Coronavirus in Russia

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 24 to 130, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said. The coronavirus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 100,000 people and infecting over 1.7 million people globally. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries in the world.

The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the worst affected countries are the US, Italy, Spain China. The scientists are working on to find a remedy for the virus at this moment.

(With agency inputs)