Russia confirmed on Wednesday 5,475 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the total in the country to 829,990 as the world continues to grapple to fight against the deadly novel virus in recent times.

In the daily readout, officials said 169 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 13,673. he novel virus outbreak ha created a major stir in recent times and is spreading like wildfire.

COVID-19 Crisis

More than 16.7 million people have been infected due to the deadly virus worldwide as over 660,000 people have lost their lives globally till now as the number of cases continues to surge every day.

Scientists around the world are working at a rapid speed to find a cure for the disease as over 300 vaccine candidates are currently undergoing different stages of trials. A vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.

