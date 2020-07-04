Russia confirmed 6,632 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the European country to 674,515 as the nation continues to grapple against the deadly novel virus.

The authorities said that 168 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 10,027. The virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city off Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of over 525,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations, is currently spreading like wildfire.

Russia is third on the list of the most affected countries due to the novel coronavirus with the US and Brazil ahead of the European nation and India closing in on the gap for the third spot in the list.

(With agency inputs)