Russia confirmed 5,427 new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of total cases of the virus in the country to 850,870, the fourth biggest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 70 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll in the country of around 145 million people to 14,128.

COVID-19 in Russia

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 17.8 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 685,000 people globally in more than 170 nations.

Scientists around the world are currently working at the war-like speed and more than 100 vaccine candidates are currently in different stages of the trail as an effective vaccine is expected to come by the first quarter of 2021.

