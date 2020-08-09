Russia confirmed 5,189 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the country to 887,536 as the nation continues to grapple with the deadly virus outbreak.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 77 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 14,931. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 19.6 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The outbreak has claimed the lives of over 727,000 people worldwide.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease, which has devastated most of the major nations. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)