Russia confirmed 6,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the total case tally of the European country to 681,251 as the nation continues to grapple against the deadly novel virus.

The authorities said that 134 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 10,161. The virus oyutbreka has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire and has claimed the lives of over 530,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The US id the worst affected nation due to the deadly virus outbreak followed but Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are currently working to fund a cure for the virus as the major nations had previously imposed strict lockdowns.

