The coronavirus or COVID-19 tally in Russia reached 10,131 after the one day rise in the number of COVID-19 cases by 1,459, as reported by Russian authorities on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 13 to 76, the national coronavirus crisis response centre said. The coronavirus outbreak has created a massive stir in the world claiming the lives of nearly 90,000 people and also infecting nearly one and a half million people globally. The virus which probably originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has spread like wildfire to more than 1270 countries in the world.

Coronavirus crisis

The virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and it is currently devastating the United States which has the most number of infection cases in the world. The scientists are working on to find a vaccine for the deadly novel virus.

(With agency inputs)