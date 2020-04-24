The number of total reported coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, the health authorities stated on Friday along with the confirmation of 112 more deaths.

COVID-19 crisis

The country's overall death toll is now 4,289, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM emphasised it reports only confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 190,000 people and infecting more than 2.7 million people globally. The deadly virus outbreak which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

(With agency inputs)