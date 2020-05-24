The number of Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the Philippines went past 14,000 and the death toll rose to 868 on Sunday, as stated by the health ministry. The Department of Health confirmed 258 new cases of the deadly novel virus on Sunday along with five additional fatalities.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 340,000 people worldwide and infecting over 5.3 million people globally. The deadly virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

COVID-19 in Philippines

The US is most affected country in the world followed by Russia and Brazil as most of the major nations have feed the brunt of the virus outbreak. The global economies stand at a point from where it will be difficult to bounce back as most of the countries are under complete or partial lockdown.

