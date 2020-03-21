The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 has risen to 637 to a total of 3,631 in Netherlands, Dutch health authorities stated in their daily update on Saturday along with 30 deaths. The total death toll in the Netherlands now stands at 136, with victims aged between 63 and 95 years old.

COVID-19 crisis

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has caused a massive stir around the world in the last few months. The deadly virus has claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people while it has infected over 275,000 people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus as a pandemic in recent times and the epicentre of the virus has shifted from China to Europe.

(With agency inputs)