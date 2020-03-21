The health ministry of Malaysia reported 153 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Saturday, which took the total number of cases to 1,183, one of the highest in Asia. Over 700 cases of the virus outbreak are liked to a mass religious gathering that took place at a mosque late last month.

COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times. The worldwide pandemic has claimed the lives of over 11,000 people and also infected more than 275,000 globally. The virus outbreak has spread shockwaves around the world especially in Europe which is the new epicentre of the deadly virus.

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and till now no vaccine has been found out to treat the deadly virus. China is the most affected country followed by Italy which has registered over 4,000 deaths due to the deadly novel virus.

