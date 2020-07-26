The number of people who got infected by the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Israel crossed the 60,000 mark on Saturday as the government grapples to tackle the resurgence in the rates of infection.

The latest daily tally of the deadly novel virus ion the country showed 1,770 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the nation to 60,496, the health ministry of the country confirmed.

COVID-19 in Israel

With a population of nine million, Israel has reported a total of 455 fatalities from the pandemic. Israel was one of the first countries to impose a nationwide lockdown and initially was successful in clamping down on the outbreak. Daily cases that numbered in the hundreds dropped to low double digits.

Concerned about the economic toll, the government eased those restrictions - too quickly, some officials have since acknowledged - and infection rates resurged. Renewed sporadic closures of various sectors of the economy have deepened public vexation, sparking daily demonstrations.

