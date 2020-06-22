The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the daily total hitting 183,020 in a 24-hour period. The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report. Total global cases are over 8.7 million with more than 461,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

The previous record for new daily cases was 181,232 on June 18.

More than 8.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and more than 467,000​ have died, while 4.41 million have recovered so far. For a US-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, click here.

Europe Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport and French people crossed the border to buy bargain alcohol and tobacco as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency. Britain will outline its plans to ease the lockdown this week, health minister Matt Hancock said, potentially relaxing the two-meter rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July. Authorities in Germany's Goettingen and North-Rhine Westphalia regions have called on police to enforce quarantine measures following a rise in local infections, which caused the country's virus reproduction rate to spike. Serbians went to the polls to elect a new parliament in Europe's first national election since lockdowns took effect three months ago. Polling stations were equipped with face masks and hand sanitizers for use by the country's electorate.

Americas The Trump administration is doing "a great job" reopening the country after lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said, as infections continued to spike in some key states. Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the world No. 2 hotspot, with 1,022 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Asia-Pacific The Chinese capital is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, an official said, as testing continued across the city to try to contain the spread of a fresh outbreak. Australia's second-most populous state Victoria extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19, as it battles a spike in infections.

Middle East And Africa Saudi Arabia will end a nationwide curfew and lift restrictions on businesses from Sunday morning after three months of lockdown, state news agency SPA quoted a source in the interior ministry as saying. Morocco will further loosen lockdown measures for the services sector and domestic transport starting June 24, the government said.

