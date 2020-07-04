The confirmed coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Florida took a rise by a record 11,458 cases on Saturday, the health department of the state mentioned, the second time in three days that the cases of deadly novel virus went past the 10,000 mark.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 525,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 in Florida

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city og Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the globe are working to fund a cure for the virus as the major countries had imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The nations are slowly lifting the lockdowns to restart their economy.

(With agency inputs)