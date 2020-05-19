The Czech Republic confirmed the biggest daily increase in the new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in four weeks, on Tuesday. This comes at a time as the nation is relaxing most of the restrictions imposed due to the deadly virus outbreak.

The health ministry while confirming the data on Monday stated that there had been 11 be cases, by taking the total to 8,604 infections as per Tuesday afternoon. It also reported three new deaths taking the toll due to the virus in the European nation at 301.

Coronavirus Cases Rise in Czech Republic

Monday's rise in new cases was partly due to an outbreak reported by state-owned coal miner OKD at its Darkov mine near the eastern town of Karvina, close to the Polish border, health authorities reported. The Moravia-Silesia regional hygienic authority said 82 employees had tested positive for the coronavirus by Monday. It was not clear whether all these cases were logged among the nationwide figure for Monday.

"At the moment the problem is only the Karvina region, it is not a reason for concern for the whole country," epidemiologist Rastislav Madar, head of a coronavirus group at the Health Ministry, told Czech Radio. The government closed schools, shops and borders soon after the outbreak started in March. But it is eager to reopen the economy and has relaxed many of the restrictions, including on shops, cinemas, theatres and outdoor pubs and dining places.

Some restrictions on cross-border travel have also been opened and the government plans, from next Monday, to allow indoor dining at restaurants, let hotels open, relax rules for wearing face masks and allow younger children to return to school.

