Russia confirmed 7,425 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases of the deadly virus in the European country to 599,705, which is the third-highest tally in the world.

The country's coronavirus crisis response center said 153 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,359. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.1 million people worldwide.

Russia Grapples With COVID-19

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of more than 472,000 people globally, is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the virus as the countries had earlier imposed strict lockdowns. The major nations are currently relaxing the restrictions to contain the spread of the virus and restart their economy.

(With agency inputs)