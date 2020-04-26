The Europen country of Russia confirmed 6,361 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 80,949 on Sunday. The death toll in the nation reached 747 as 66 people died due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, as stated by the official crisis centre of Russia.

Coronavirus outbreak

The virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 200,000 people globally and infecting over 2.7 million people worldwide. The deadly virus has spread to more than 170 countries in the world and has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has affected the US the most followed by Spain and Italy. The quest to find a vaccine is going on at this moment as clinical trials have started in a few countries.

(With agency inputs)