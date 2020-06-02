Russia confirmed 8,863 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, taking the nationwide tally due to the deadly novel virus outbreak to 423,741, the word's third-highest reported total.

The death toll rose to 5,037 after authorities said 182 people had died in the last 24 hours. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 375,000 people worldwide and also infected 6.2 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Russia

The virus that originated from the Chinese of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to over 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US in the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

The major nations are slowly opening their economies to get back on track after as the scientists are trying to find the vaccine for the deadly virus. The countries are trying to contain the spread of the virus but the number of infections is increasing day by day.

(With agency inputs)