The 54-year old doctor, Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, who called out the British Prime Minister for the lack of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), has himself succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, April 8.

About 18 NHS (National Health Service) medics have died of COVID-19, after the disease outbreak was first reported in the UK, late in January.

Another British medic succumbs to coronavirus

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, who wrote a Facebook post addressed to the British Prime Minister, died of coronavirus on Wednesday. He worked as a consultant urologist at Homerton Hospital in east London, independent.co reported.

In his post, Dr Chowdhury wrote, "People appreciate us and salute us for our rewarding job which are very inspirational but I would like to say we have to protect ourselves and our families/kids in this global disaster/crisis by using appropriate PPE and remedies."

According to reports, he recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary. His friend and fellow doctor Golam Rahat Khan, described him as a "life-loving person". "He liked singing and liked our own Bengali culture and loved English heritage," Dr Khan said. "He was so caring, he would call us very often to come to his house. I last saw him on February 1 at my house for my son's eighth birthday," he added.

Lack of PPEs in UK

The British government is being criticized for the lack of PPEs to the front-line medics, fighting novel coronavirus. Last month, more than 3,000 doctors wrote an open letter in The Sunday Times, in which they urged the Prime Minister "to ensure we have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) when facing the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Intensive care doctors and anaesthetists have told us they have been carrying out the highest-risk procedure, putting a patient on a ventilator, with masks that expired in 2015", the doctors wrote. PM Boris Johnson is himself down with COVID-19 and was admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday, April 6, after his condition deteriorated.

British medics die of novel coronavirus

On Tuesday, Donald Suelto, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died of the deadly contagion. On Sunday, a 29-year-old NHS medic, Rebecca Mack succumbed to the infection. Alice Kit Tak, Anton Sebastianpillai, Jitendra Rathod and Syed Haider are among the 18 NHS medics to have died of COVID-19. As on Friday, April 10, UK has reported 65,077 coronavirus cases, along with 7,978 fatalities.