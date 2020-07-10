Researchers have been left shocked after they found that areas of New York have recorded around 70 percent rare of immunity to coronavirus or COVID-19. The data hinted that the second wave of the deadly novel virus can be prevented as the neighborhoods have witnessed the highest positive rate of the antibody tests, as reported by The Telegraph.

As per the reports, nearly 68 percent of the people in Queens along with 56 percent of the people at a clinic in the Jackson Heights got positive results for the antibodies. The healthcare company named CityMD conducted the antibody test results that revealed few of the neighborhoods were very much exposed to the virus during the peak of the outbreak, thus leading to the chances of getting protected against a second wave.

Dr. Daniel Frogel, a senior vice president for operations at the CityMD, mentioned that some of the communities might have herd immunity, as reported by the New York Times.

Herd Immunity in New York

Many of the epidemiologists claim that the prevalence of the antibody all over the city might offer major protection against future infections. Kitaw Demissie, an epidemiologist and also dean at the School of Public Health at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn mentioned, "In the future, the infection rate should really be lower in minority communities," as reported by the Daily Star.

However, despite the data, few of the virologists are not ready to accept that the data fully represent the general population as testing is limited to the urgent centers. The city of New York has witnessed one of the highest rates of infection in the world with over 222,000 cases and more than 23,000 dearths till now.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 12.2 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 555,000 people in more than 170 countries in the world. The US is the worst affected nation that has more than three million cases.