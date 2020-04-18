In a shocker, at least 21 serving Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID -19, all within the naval premises at Mumbai, officials said here in Saturday.

These include around 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai, which is the sword arm, a key establishment of the Western Naval Command.

Most of these cases are "asymptomatic" and primary cases traced to a single sailor who had tested positive on April 7.

Residing in the same block

They are all residing in the same accommodation block at INS Angre, which has now been placed under containment.

Besides the entire living block, the INS Angre too is clamped under a lockdown.

All actions as per established COVID-19 protocol are being taken.

"There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The Indian Navy continues to actively support the National effort in the fight against COVID-1