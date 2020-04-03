The Mexican producer of corona beer, said on Thursday that it is suspending operations as Covid-19 pandemic spreads in the country. Grupo Modelo, the brewer which produces corona beer said, that the step was taken according to the government's order to halt all non-essential operations, till April 30, in an attempt to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Corona beer suspends operations

Grupo Modelo said in a statement, "We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the bare minimum," adding that it would complete suspension in the coming days, AFP reported. Mexican government has allowed only essential services, such as agro-business, to operate amid the lock-down.

However, the company said that, if the government "considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product", the brewery was ready to operate with 75 percent of the staff working from home, in order to guarantee the supply of beer.

Other beer producers might halt operations

Heineken, which makes the Tecate and Dos Equis brands was reported to be suspending operations from Friday, April 3 onwards, however, the same hasn't been confirmed by the company.

On Wednesday, April 1, Mexico's northern state of Nuevo Leon, where Heineken's operations are based, said that it would stop the production and distribution of beer, which led to panic buying.

Corona beer and coronavirus

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak was reported, corona beer's unfortunate name became a source of online jokes and memes. A rumor spread that due novel coronavirus, the sale of corona beer in the US dropped by 40 percent.

In February, Constellation Brands, which sells Corona in the US, had to issue a statement to defunct the rumour, that the sales had stayed strong in the country. As on Friday, April 3, Mexico has reported 1,510 cases of novel coronavirus, along with 50 fatalities.